Dr. Sharon Mazzola, MD
Dr. Sharon Mazzola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
Conviva Care Center West Delray5350 W Atlantic Ave Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 496-5677
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Mazzola has not practiced in Delray beach in over a year.ive worked with her for over 10 years and have seen first hand how good of a Doctor she is.Many lives were saved as a result of her staying on top of patients.What a coward to leave such a review and not leave your name. Shame on you .put your time to better use. Trish Manger
- Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
Dr. Mazzola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzola accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzola.
