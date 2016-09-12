Overview of Dr. Sharon Mbuko, MD

Dr. Sharon Mbuko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.



Dr. Mbuko works at Pathway Healthcare - Alabama LLC in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Hamilton, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.