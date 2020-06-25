Dr. Sharon McCloskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon McCloskey, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon McCloskey, MD
Dr. Sharon McCloskey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. McCloskey works at
Dr. McCloskey's Office Locations
Greater Houston Ob.gyn. Llp929 Gessner Rd Ste 2150, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 600-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCloskey is a fantastic provider who cares deeply for her patients and their health and safety. While her office can occasionally have long waits, her level of care is worth it!
About Dr. Sharon McCloskey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023018215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCloskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.
