Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO
Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO

Neurology
3.6 (15)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO

Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Merryman works at Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders in Centerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merryman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders
    1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 439-6186
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Head CT Scan
Headache
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Anne Davidson — Oct 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO
    About Dr. Sharon Merryman, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487656260
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merryman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merryman works at Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Merryman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Merryman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merryman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

