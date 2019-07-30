Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD
Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikol's Office Locations
- 1 1450 Belle Ave Ste 300, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 529-8683
Fairview General Hospital850 Columbia Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 529-2913
Cleveland Clinic Foundation Fairview Hospital18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 476-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Westown Fairview10654 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 941-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had three beautiful and heathy boys thanks to Dr. Mikol. She is very confident in what she does. I am very happy with her.
About Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikol has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.