Overview of Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD

Dr. Sharon Mikol, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.