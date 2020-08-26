Dr. Sharon Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Moses, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Moses, MD
Dr. Sharon Moses, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Moses works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moses' Office Locations
-
1
Zellner C Young MD810 E 66th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-1167
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moses?
I am new to the area and needed to establish care with an OB/GYN. Having an African American female GYN is important for me but not imperative. However, after doing some research, I decided to give Dr. Moses a try. The outside of the building is not aesthetically pleasing. You can tell it is an old building. The inside was neat and clean. Although the office was much different than what I am accustomed to, Dr. Moses was EVERYTHING that I could hope for in a doctor. She took her time to get to know me and any issues I have prior to the examination. I felt like family within the first 5 minutes of getting into her office. She was very thorough with my concerns and made me feel confident in her ability to be a part of my care team.
About Dr. Sharon Moses, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518966720
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.