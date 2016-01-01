Overview of Dr. Sharon Newman Meininger, MD

Dr. Sharon Newman Meininger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Newman Meininger works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.