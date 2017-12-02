See All Dermatologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Sharon Nicolazzi, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sharon Nicolazzi, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Nicolazzi works at Seattle Skin & Laser in Edmonds, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stevens Health Center
    21701 76th Ave W Ste 100, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 525-1168
    Lakeview Medical Dental Building
    3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 203, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 525-1168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Intertrigo
Hair Loss
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sharon Nicolazzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275586307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

