Dr. Sharon Nunez, MD
Dr. Sharon Nunez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 727-6225
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best rheumatologist! If u ever need a dr she's the one. She cares about her patients and listens
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
