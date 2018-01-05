Dr. Sharon Oberfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Oberfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Oberfield, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Oberfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberfield?
Dr. Oberfield is a stellar clinician-she is also kind and caring.
About Dr. Sharon Oberfield, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1023089976
Education & Certifications
- Cornell
- Cornell Ny Hosp
- Cornell Ny Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberfield works at
Dr. Oberfield has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Precocious Puberty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.