Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD
Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Ogidan works at
Dr. Ogidan's Office Locations
Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic9201 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 863-9554Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sharon Ogidan is very knowledgeable, thorough, personable and compassionate. She patiently took time to review my symptoms and explained treatment and possible causes. I will definitely visit her again for any health issues in future
About Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1659727105
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Internal Medicine
