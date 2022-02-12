See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD

Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Ogidan works at Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogidan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic
    9201 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 (281) 863-9554
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Influenza (Flu)
Prostatitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Influenza (Flu)
Prostatitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Cellulitis
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Loss Management
Yeast Infections
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1659727105
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Ogidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogidan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogidan works at Woodlands Diagnostic Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ogidan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogidan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogidan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

