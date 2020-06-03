Overview of Dr. Sharon Ogiste-McBain, MD

Dr. Sharon Ogiste-McBain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.