Dr. Sharon Ondreyco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ondreyco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Ondreyco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Ondreyco, MD
Dr. Sharon Ondreyco, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with U Utah Med Ctr
Dr. Ondreyco works at
Dr. Ondreyco's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Pima8415 N Pima Rd Ste 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 223-9805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ondreyco?
She is one of the most amazing people in this world
About Dr. Sharon Ondreyco, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1588688592
Education & Certifications
- U Utah Med Ctr
- U Kans Med Ctr
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ondreyco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ondreyco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ondreyco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ondreyco works at
Dr. Ondreyco speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Ondreyco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ondreyco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ondreyco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ondreyco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.