Dr. Sharon Phillips, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine



Dr. Phillips works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Malden, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.