Dr. Sharon Pushkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Pushkin, MD
Dr. Sharon Pushkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Pushkin works at
Dr. Pushkin's Office Locations
-
1
Lisa C. Moore MD Inc.1301 20th St Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 208-3111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I am a patient of Dr Pushkin for many years. I can't say enough good things about her. I feel she is very caring and always provided me with the best care.
About Dr. Sharon Pushkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245421486
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
