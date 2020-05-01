Overview of Dr. Sharon Pushkin, MD

Dr. Sharon Pushkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Pushkin works at Emily Sikking MD LLC in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.