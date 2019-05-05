Overview of Dr. Sharon Quayle, MD

Dr. Sharon Quayle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Quayle works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY with other offices in Pearl River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.