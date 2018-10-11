Overview

Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.