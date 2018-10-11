Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenberg is professionally and very thoroughly managing my asthma. Dr. Rosenberg contacts me immediately when I call in with an asthma event and treats it quickly, preventing my asthma from getting much worse. I highly recommend Dr. Rosenberg for her excellent care and warm bedside manner.
About Dr. Sharon Rosenberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Dutch
- 1437306396
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Dutch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.