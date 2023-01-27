Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Ross, MD
Dr. Sharon Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Affiliated with OBGYN Specialists770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Obgyn Specialists of the Palm Beaches PA2979 Pga Blvd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-6801
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, respectful and I trust her to work towards best outcome.
About Dr. Sharon Ross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518966639
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Boston University School Of Medicine
