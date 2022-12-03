Overview

Dr. Sharon Siefert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sparta, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Siefert works at SHMG Family Medicine - Sparta in Sparta, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.