Dr. Sharon Smith-Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Smith-Thomas works at Minimally Invasive Surgery in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Atrophic Vaginitis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.