Dr. Sharon Sra, MD
Dr. Sharon Sra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Med Branch
Alamo Heights Ophthalmology (Floresville)497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 829-5755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alamo Heights Ophthalmology131 W Sunset Rd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78209 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I was seen by Dr Sra yesterday and I cannot have enough praise for the treatment and consultation I received. It started with the office. The most beautiful office I have ever visited: simple but elegant. The office staff sincerely seemed interested in ME. My examination was point on. She confirmed the conclusions of my doctor in Florida and Dr Sra offered some new advice for self-treatment. All in all, I am so impressed with the entire experience. Thanks to Dr. Sra and her staff. Keep up the good work!!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1295744019
- University of Texas Med Branch
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sra accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sra has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sra speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sra.
