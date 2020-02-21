Overview of Dr. Sharon Steele, MD

Dr. Sharon Steele, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Steele works at Woman 2 Woman Obstetrics Gynecology Psc in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.