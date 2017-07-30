Overview of Dr. Sharon Sung, MD

Dr. Sharon Sung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Sung works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.