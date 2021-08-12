Overview of Dr. Sharon Tan, MD

Dr. Sharon Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Collins Medical Associates in West Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.