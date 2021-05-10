Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD
Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Theodore's Office Locations
Retina Institute of California6916 Brockton Ave Ste 6, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 784-8373
Central Coast Eye628 California Blvd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 544-0102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Coast Retina821 E Chapel St Ste 102, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 876-3050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a radiation plaque inserted in eye at USC Eye Institute to treat a large melanoma tumor in my eye. By the time a local ophthalmologist identified eye mass as a tumor, a significant amount of radiation was needed. Residual radiation began damaging my retina. After treatment (injections in my eye) by retinal specialist at USC Eye Institute for several years to deter further damage & preserve vision, HMO insurance decided to require I use a local retinal specialist. I was assigned to SLO Eye, Dr. Theodore. Since June, 2020 she has been treating me & in contact with my ocular oncologist. She is wonderful ... very caring, thorough & doesn’t rush you even though she is unbelievably busy. Although she's a retinal specialist, an additional bonus to me is that she studied ocular oncology (ocular melanoma is pretty rare), so she’s super knowledgeable about retinal issues and ocular oncology. She can give you an eye injection that doesn’t hurt; not all retinal specialists can!
About Dr. Sharon Theodore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodore speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.
