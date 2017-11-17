Overview of Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD

Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.



Dr. Thompson works at Central Phoenix OB/GYN in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.