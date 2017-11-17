Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD
Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
Edmond L Baker Jr MD PC926 E McDowell Rd Ste 134, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 288-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Dr. Thompson is absolutely wonderful! She was always so informative and supportive throughout both of my pregnancies. She just delivered my twins and made the entire experience so comforting. I would definitely recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Sharon Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1265458897
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.