Dr. Sharon Tietgens, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (14)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sharon Tietgens, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Tietgens works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Endocrine Group
    1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-4704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I have had many doctor's in my lifetime. Not only for myself but for my parents, children (all four of them and my husband. I had never had a doctor or heard of a doctor that was more interested in getting me well and keeping me well. She's not in the profession to be a 9 to 4 worker. She really cares more about getting you well and keeping you well. I suspect she gets in some trouble by not giving you a 15 minute exam and telling you to "hand your chart to the nurse and make an appointment for a another year." She is loving and caring. The only flaw I can see is that, for some unknown reason, she is not permitted to make 30 minute exams or longer appointments. She does it anyway. This causes a backup and longer waits to see her. IT'S WORTH IT! But, she is human and the profession is wearing her out. Too bad. Too sad.
    About Dr. Sharon Tietgens, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518964881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tietgens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tietgens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tietgens works at The Endocrine Group in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tietgens’s profile.

    Dr. Tietgens has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tietgens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tietgens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tietgens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tietgens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tietgens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

