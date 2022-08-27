Dr. Tietgens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharon Tietgens, MD
Dr. Sharon Tietgens, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
The Endocrine Group1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I have had many doctor's in my lifetime. Not only for myself but for my parents, children (all four of them and my husband. I had never had a doctor or heard of a doctor that was more interested in getting me well and keeping me well. She's not in the profession to be a 9 to 4 worker. She really cares more about getting you well and keeping you well. I suspect she gets in some trouble by not giving you a 15 minute exam and telling you to "hand your chart to the nurse and make an appointment for a another year." She is loving and caring. The only flaw I can see is that, for some unknown reason, she is not permitted to make 30 minute exams or longer appointments. She does it anyway. This causes a backup and longer waits to see her. IT'S WORTH IT! But, she is human and the profession is wearing her out. Too bad. Too sad.
About Dr. Sharon Tietgens, MD
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Tietgens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tietgens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tietgens has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tietgens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tietgens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tietgens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tietgens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tietgens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.