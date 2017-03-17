Dr. Sharon Valencia, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Valencia, DPM
Dr. Sharon Valencia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I feel that she is a great doctor. I can't talk about other people but she takes really good care of me and I don't see nobody complaining about her in the office so I would say she is good with everyone. The staff is great friendly. I would recommend her to all
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356336184
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Valencia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valencia accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia.
