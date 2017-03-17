Overview of Dr. Sharon Valencia, DPM

Dr. Sharon Valencia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Valencia works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.