Dr. Sharon Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Webb, MD
Dr. Sharon Webb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
Trident Neurological Specialists9221 University Blvd Ste 102, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 944-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife Monica suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhagic stroke and was very close to death. All I care about is that my wife, was 40 years old at the time of her stroke, is alive against all odds and its all thanks to God and one of His soldiers.
About Dr. Sharon Webb, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
