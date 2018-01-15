Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weil-Chalker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD
Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Weil-Chalker works at
Dr. Weil-Chalker's Office Locations
Abington Perinatal Associates, PC1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was born with a congenital heart defect and was in heart failure as an infant. it was the most terrifying experience a parent can go through. Dr Weil was so supportive and understanding, and she literally saved my daughter's life. Dr Weils office since moved an hour away from us, but we will still make the drive to see her. She is awesome.
About Dr. Sharon Weil-Chalker, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weil-Chalker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weil-Chalker accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weil-Chalker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weil-Chalker, there are benefits to both methods.