Dr. Sharon Wiener, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Wiener, MD
Dr. Sharon Wiener, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener's Office Locations
Plano Office6529 W Plano Pkwy Ste D, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 781-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot recommend Doctor Wiener and her team enough! Both my young children have asthma and my daughter has special needs, and it is not an exaggeration to say that finding Doctor Wiener has been life changing for our family. Thank you, Doctor Wiener! We saw numerous pediatricians before having the good fortune to find Doctor Wiener, and our family's health has improved dramatically since our children became Doctor Wiener's patients. Doctor Wiener is a remarkable pediatrician and human being. She is smart, compassionate, personable, and devoted. She is a great listener, and she is careful in her assessment and decisive in her course of action. We have had great experiences with her entire team. We are so thankful for Doctor Wiener and her team.
About Dr. Sharon Wiener, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1972535383
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiener works at
Dr. Wiener speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiener.
