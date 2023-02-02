Dr. Sharon Wilks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Wilks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Wilks, MD
Dr. Sharon Wilks, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall MC
Dr. Wilks works at
Dr. Wilks' Office Locations
San Antonio Babcock2829 Babcock Rd Ste 117, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 580-9500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my oncologist for 15 years! She takes her time with each patient and is very knowledgable and up to date on treatments. I absolutely trust her with my life!
About Dr. Sharon Wilks, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1336155498
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall MC
