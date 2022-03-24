Dr. Sharon Winer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Winer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharon Winer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Winer works at
Locations
Sharon A. Winer M.d.9400 Brighton Way Ste 206, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sharon Winer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1821456229
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winer works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Winer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.