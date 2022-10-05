Dr. Sharon Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Winters, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Winters, MD
Dr. Sharon Winters, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters' Office Locations
Atlantic Psychiatric PA719 Beville Rd, South Daytona, FL 32119 Directions (386) 761-1112
- 2 290849 PO Box, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 304-3444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A family member has been coming here for almost 3 years. We love Dr. Winters, very informative and compassionate. Friendly staff and have never had an issue.
About Dr. Sharon Winters, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174792006
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
