Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD

Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Wollaston works at Huntington Plaza Pediatric Grp in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wollaston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Plaza Pediatric Grp
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 110, Pasadena, CA 91105 (562) 602-2508

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Circumcision
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Immunization Administration
Laryngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2022
    I couldn't have asked for a more caring professional dr. I did my homework and she was the Dr we wanted. However, she was not showing she was taking a new patients so we took another dr in her office. When my son came down with a hernia the only dr available in the office to see him was Dr Wollaston. My Dr was on vacation. I was truly blessed. She immediately figured out the issue. Got us a referral and had her insurance person work on it stat. She followed up with me a few days later and also called after the rushed surgery. She is such a caring DR. I wish all Dr's were like her. She also had an insurance specialist in her office Elizabeth who was a dream and helped us get through the ordeal. THANK YOU TO YOU BOTH! You are both amazing and I believe Karma will give you both great lives and luck.
    Cathy Pallares — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1578604237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
