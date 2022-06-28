Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollaston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sharon Wollaston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Huntington Plaza Pediatric Grp800 Fairmount Ave Ste 110, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (562) 602-2508
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I couldn't have asked for a more caring professional dr. I did my homework and she was the Dr we wanted. However, she was not showing she was taking a new patients so we took another dr in her office. When my son came down with a hernia the only dr available in the office to see him was Dr Wollaston. My Dr was on vacation. I was truly blessed. She immediately figured out the issue. Got us a referral and had her insurance person work on it stat. She followed up with me a few days later and also called after the rushed surgery. She is such a caring DR. I wish all Dr's were like her. She also had an insurance specialist in her office Elizabeth who was a dream and helped us get through the ordeal. THANK YOU TO YOU BOTH! You are both amazing and I believe Karma will give you both great lives and luck.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- New York Medical College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wollaston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wollaston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollaston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
