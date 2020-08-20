See All General Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Sharon Wright, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharon Wright, MD

Dr. Sharon Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Humboldt General Hospital, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wright works at Western Surgical Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Surgical Group
    75 Pringle Way Ste 1002, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 323-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Humboldt General Hospital
  • Plumas District Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
  View other providers who treat Empyema
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Bautista — Aug 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sharon Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386862464
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Western Surgical Group in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    Dr. Wright has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

