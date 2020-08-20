Overview of Dr. Sharon Wright, MD

Dr. Sharon Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Humboldt General Hospital, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Western Surgical Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.