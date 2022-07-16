Dr. Sharon Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Yee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharon Yee, MD
Dr. Sharon Yee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee's Office Locations
Shapiro Stafford Yee & Polonsky PC622 W Duarte Rd Ste 202, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-0647
Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital210 W San Bernardino Rd, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 962-4011
Shapiro Stafford & Yee M.d.'s612 W Duarte Rd Ste 304, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-4461
Shapiro Stafford & Yee Mds315 N 3rd Ave Ste 301, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 966-4191
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yee and her staff in Arcadia have kept me alive for over 20 years! Her common sense, up to date knowledge and care is what keeps me going.
About Dr. Sharon Yee, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1215027560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
