Overview of Dr. Sharon Yee, MD

Dr. Sharon Yee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Yee works at Shapiro, Yee & Polonsky PC in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.