Overview of Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD

Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Yegiaian works at Sharon Yegiaian MD Inc. in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.