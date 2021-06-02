Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yegiaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD
Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Yegiaian's Office Locations
Sharon Yegiaian MD Inc.139 S Los Robles Ave Unit B020, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 626-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- United Healthcare Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Unequivocally the best doctor who has ever managed my exceptionally complicated medical conditions. In a time when it is the norm to be quickly dismissed by physicians of all specialties, Dr. Yegiaian is an oasis in the broken healthcare system. I have never before had a physician take such a detailed medical history, or spend so much time getting to know me as a whole person. The end result of this comprehensive approach to patient care and treatment has resulted in many of my chronic medical issues being resolved by Dr. Yegiaian. True, there are times when it is necessary to wait well beyond a scheduled appointment time. However, you can be assured that when you are seen by the doctor you will receive her complete and undivided attention. After many, many, years of seeing 'hit and run' doctors who never take the time to find the root cause of a problem, it has literally been life changing for me to find a doctor who has been determined to solve my medical "mysteries." Especial
About Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1225226301
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yegiaian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yegiaian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yegiaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yegiaian has seen patients for Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yegiaian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yegiaian speaks Armenian and Persian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yegiaian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yegiaian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yegiaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yegiaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.