Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD

Neurology
3.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD

Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Huntington Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Yegiaian works at Sharon Yegiaian MD Inc. in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yegiaian's Office Locations

    Sharon Yegiaian MD Inc.
    139 S Los Robles Ave Unit B020, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 626-7670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Huntington Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD

    • Neurology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Persian
    • 1225226301
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • University of Arizona
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharon Yegiaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yegiaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yegiaian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yegiaian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yegiaian works at Sharon Yegiaian MD Inc. in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yegiaian’s profile.

    Dr. Yegiaian has seen patients for Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yegiaian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yegiaian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yegiaian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yegiaian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yegiaian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

