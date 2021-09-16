Dr. Sharon Zellis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharon Zellis, DO
Overview
Dr. Sharon Zellis, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Zellis works at
Locations
Phoenixville Valley Forge Dermatology Associates1260 Valley Forge Rd Ste 101, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 983-3980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Zellis for many years. Her exams have always been thorough, diagnoses are accurate, and treatment plans are effective. The staff is very responsive to your needs. I feel well cared for by Dr Zellis and would not hesitate to recommend her.
About Dr. Sharon Zellis, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801877279
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zellis.
