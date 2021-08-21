Dr. Sharona Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharona Ross, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharona Ross, MD
Dr. Sharona Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Tampa3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
love this dr but dont love the wait times, but the dr is well worth the wait , very understanding and over all best dr i've met
About Dr. Sharona Ross, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1114189503
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Biliary Atresia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Hebrew.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.