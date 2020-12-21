Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD
Overview of Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD
Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Porat's Office Locations
Paul H. Turek Dc Chiropractic Inc27725 Santa Margarita Pkwy Ste 100, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 393-3193
Foothill Ranch Office26700 Towne Centre Dr Ste 115, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610 Directions (949) 393-3193
Anaheim Office1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 503, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 740-7473Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Porat after about seven months of left knee pain. I'd been to the ER and was diagnosed with a Baker's Cyst. I was given a referral to another orthopedic doctor who was annoyed that I'd wasted his time; it was nothing...or so he said. One more ER trip, the pain was unbearable, and a referral to Dr. Porat. I liked him immediately. He listened and suggested an MRI as he was certain I had a torn meniscus. The MRI proved him right and he immediately gave me options. I chose a surgical fix, which he performed. It's been four days since the arthroscopic repair and I feel just fine. His office is organized and smartly run. I had an appointment a week prior to the surgery for a detailed explanation, perscriptions and the scheduling of a follow-up appointment after the surgery. Efficient! I can't think of a single complaint or area for improvement. He's great!
About Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Sports Clinic
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Porat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.