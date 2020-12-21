Overview of Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD

Dr. Sharoun Porat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Porat works at OC Sports & Orthopaedics in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Foothill Ranch, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.