Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD

Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr

Dr. Acosta works at Eye Associates of South Texas in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Gonzales, TX, La Vernia, TX, San Antonio, TX, Castroville, TX, Hondo, TX, Lockhart, TX, New Braunfels, TX, Seguin, TX and Luling, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Acosta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates of South Texas - San Marcos
    1218 N State Highway 123, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Gonzales
    1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 672-3845
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Associates of South Texas - La Vernia
    13593 US Highway 87 W Ste 105, La Vernia, TX 78121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Eye Associates of South Texas - North Central
    15650 Classen Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  5. 5
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Castroville
    405 Paris St, Castroville, TX 78009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  6. 6
    Eye Associates of South Texas- Hondo
    3202 Avenue G Ste A, Hondo, TX 78861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  7. 7
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Lockhart
    209 S Church St Ste B, Lockhart, TX 78644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  8. 8
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Medical Center
    10935 Wurzbach Rd # 103, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  9. 9
    Eye Associates of South Texas - New Braunfels
    457 Landa St Ste J, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  10. 10
    Eye Associates of South Texas- Seguin
    908 E Court St Ste 200, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  11. 11
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Luling
    130 Hays St # A, Luling, TX 78648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Acosta?

    Apr 17, 2019
    The staff have been very courteous and very knowledgeable. Very friendly! Dr. Acosta is a super doctor!
    — Apr 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD
    About Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467465849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharron Acosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acosta works at Eye Associates of South Texas in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Gonzales, TX, La Vernia, TX, San Antonio, TX, Castroville, TX, Hondo, TX, Lockhart, TX, New Braunfels, TX, Seguin, TX and Luling, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Acosta’s profile.

    Dr. Acosta has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

