Overview of Dr. Sharron Manuel, MD

Dr. Sharron Manuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Manuel works at Prentice Womens Hospital OB Triage in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.