Dr. Sharron Manuel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharron Manuel, MD

Dr. Sharron Manuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Manuel works at Prentice Womens Hospital OB Triage in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manuel's Office Locations

    Prentice Womens Hospital OB Triage
    250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Ultrasound
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Contraception Counseling  Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    About Dr. Sharron Manuel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831534429
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education

