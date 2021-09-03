See All Addiction Medicine in Hot Springs National Park, AR
Dr. Sharron Mason, MD

Addiction Medicine
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sharron Mason, MD

Dr. Sharron Mason, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. 

Dr. Mason works at Always Home Caregiving LLC in Hot Springs National Park, AR with other offices in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Always Home Caregiving LLC
    113 LAKESHORE DR, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 463-9079
  2. 2
    320 Ouachita Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 463-9079

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 03, 2021
Kind, Compassionate Doctor. She doesn't just treat you and send you on the way. She teaches you how to improve your health. Explains WHY she chooses a particular treatment plan. Wonderful person and doctor!
Betsy Busch — Sep 03, 2021
About Dr. Sharron Mason, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235356403
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sharron Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

