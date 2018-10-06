Overview of Dr. Sharron Mee, MD

Dr. Sharron Mee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mee works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.