Dr. Sharvari Rangnekar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharvari Rangnekar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Government Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
Sharvari Rangnekar MD625 Church St NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (470) 267-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rangnekar is the most amazing Dr. I have had the pleasure of seeing as a patient. Her dedication to endocrinology is defined in her care for her patient and her incredible pursuit of knowledge on the subject. She is truly the best of the best. Without her, I wouldn’t be here today. The best part of it all for me is I know that I’m in incredibly good hands with Dr. Rangnekar. Thank you Dr. Rangnekar! Bruce Shade
About Dr. Sharvari Rangnekar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912997255
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp & Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Grant Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rangnekar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangnekar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rangnekar has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rangnekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
