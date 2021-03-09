Overview of Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD

Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Samadi works at Daniel Samadi, MD, P.C. in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Dizziness and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.