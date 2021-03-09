See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
2.4 (50)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD

Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Samadi works at Daniel Samadi, MD, P.C. in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Dizziness and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samadi's Office Locations

    Daniel Samadi M.d. PC
    10 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 996-1505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Dizziness
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Dizziness
Deviated Septum
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Nosebleed
Sleep Apnea
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Down Syndrome
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Facial Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Obstruction
Nasal Polyp
Orbital Fracture
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinus Disorders
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Mar 09, 2021
    We have known Dr. Samadi for over 17 years. He took care of our infant, now 18 years old, who had ear tubes inserted. It was a complete success. Since that experience, both my wife and I have used Dr. Samadi as our ENT doctor and see him every year. We wouldn't take our kids anywhere else and we're grateful Dr. Samadi continues to take them (and us!) through adulthood. At these appointments, he is attentive, friendly, professional, and caring. He takes his time with you and really listens to your issues. The last appointment I had with him was extremely thorough and I really felt cared for. I honestly think he spent over an hour getting me thoroughly checked out. My regular doctor sees me for about five minutes during my annual check up and I feel rushed. Dr. Samadi spends time with his patients and for anyone who complains about wait-time probably should realize it's because he takes his time with patients and there's a demand for his service due to his fastidious care.
    Gregory Wu — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124075460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Chldrns Hosp of Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univ of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ny Univ/Nyu Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharyar Samadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samadi works at Daniel Samadi, MD, P.C. in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Samadi’s profile.

    Dr. Samadi has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Dizziness and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Samadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

