Dr. Balkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD
Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Balkin works at
Dr. Balkin's Office Locations
Sharyl E. Balkin, MD and Associates100 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 304-0781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She really understands Seasonal Affective Disorder, and not just in the clinical sense. She listens and asks good questions to help you realize what you really think, how you feel and what triggers your moods. I appreciate that she doesn't just push drugs, she tries to offer suggestions on life-long solutions. She makes you feel validated.
About Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1740396134
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Psychiatry
Dr. Balkin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
