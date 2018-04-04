See All Psychiatrists in Barrington, IL
Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (30)
Map Pin Small Barrington, IL
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD

Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.

Dr. Balkin works at Sharyl E Balkin MD & Associates in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Balkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharyl E. Balkin, MD and Associates
    100 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 304-0781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 04, 2018
    She really understands Seasonal Affective Disorder, and not just in the clinical sense. She listens and asks good questions to help you realize what you really think, how you feel and what triggers your moods. I appreciate that she doesn't just push drugs, she tries to offer suggestions on life-long solutions. She makes you feel validated.
    — Apr 04, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD
    About Dr. Sharyl Balkin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740396134
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balkin works at Sharyl E Balkin MD & Associates in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Balkin’s profile.

    Dr. Balkin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Balkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

