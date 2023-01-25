Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD
Overview
Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
Dr. Comeau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NCNeuropsychiatry13251 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 121, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 785-5055Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comeau?
Dr. Comeau listened with another wouldn't. She took my 9 year old sons symptoms and my words seriously. She did the research and thoroughly read through his chart from the previous provider that saw him and would not help. For her it was plain as day and she quickly started the steps needed to get my 9 year old son help. So far her help and prescription has been lifechanging for my 9 year old son (and the whole family, as a result). Dr. Comeau passionately cares. My 9 year old son feels so validated with his diagnosis (as mental health struggles can be invisible and others do not see, or often believe what you are going through). He mentions her at least twice a week now (we are 3 weeks out from onset of treatment) and is so thankful for her. She truly changed his life.
About Dr. Sharyn Comeau, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548293723
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- University Connecticut School Of Med/ Institute Of Living
- Hartford Hospital/Institute Of Living
- Ross University School of Medicine
- New York University (Graduate School Of Arts and Sciences)
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comeau works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Comeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.