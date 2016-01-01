Dr. Rijal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shasank Rijal, MD
Overview of Dr. Shasank Rijal, MD
Dr. Shasank Rijal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Dr. Rijal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rijal's Office Locations
-
1
Everett Clinic Heart & Vascular3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rijal?
About Dr. Shasank Rijal, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093943839
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rijal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rijal works at
Dr. Rijal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rijal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rijal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rijal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.